'Matei Bals' fire/ UPDATE Iohannis: We need to quickly draw conclusions, put forth solutions
Jan 29, 2021
'Matei Bals' fire/ UPDATE Iohannis: We need to quickly draw conclusions, put forth solutions.
President Klaus Iohannis offered condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that broke out Friday morning at the 'Matei Bals' Epidemiological Institute in Bucharest; speaking at noon at the fire-hit health facility, Iohannis stressed that fast conclusions and remedial solutions need to be found in this case.
"A very sad day today, with the tragedy that happened here this morning. What I can say is that I am very sorry. I send my condolences to the grieving families, and to those who were here, in these rooms, I wish a speedy recovery; they were taken to other hospitals where they will receive adequate treatment," said the head of the state at the 'Matei Bals' Institute.
Iohannis pointed out that the response to the fire was a very complicated action.
"I've been in constant discussion, ever since the response forces were alerted, with those who led the intervention, and so far I have received all the data that is certain about the intervention. It was a very complicated action, with many forces involved. The response was extremely quick, in a matter of minutes, the crews intervened, put out the fire, moved the patients to other hospitals, but unfortunately for some it was too late. Let me however congratulate the response crews for their prompt intervention in this terrible fire. It is very clear that we need to rapidly draw some conclusions and put forth solutions," Iohannis said.
The President emphasized the need for the overhaul of the health system and said that he expects Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu to present the first ideas in this regard within the shortest time.
"The situation somehow repeats. Not long ago we had a tragedy in Piatra Neamt, now tragedy hits here, at 'Matei Bals'. There have been smaller fires in other hospitals, their causes are diverse, they are being investigated and the investigations will undoubtedly reveal what has happened, who is to blame and the culprits will be punished. But in my opinion, the problem goes far deeper. We are dealing here with structural problems in Romanian hospitals and I asked the new Health Minister - in the discussion we had a few weeks ago, and today again - to quickly put forth a reform project for Romania's entire health system, and I expect the first ideas as soon as possible, for this overhaul to start," the head of state said.
Iohannis commended the doctors, nurses and the entire medical staff, as heroes.
"They made superhuman efforts, they worked to exhaustion, for a year now they have been working under conditions of extreme stress, in very complicated conditions, with too little staff. Let me express on this sad occasion my admiration for all the doctors and the entire medical staff in COVID hospitals, in vaccination centers, and in all of Romania's medical facilities. They deserve nothing but praise and encouragement, but for the system's managers, I say this again: the public health system needs an overhaul, because such things must never repeat again!," President Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]