'Matei Bals' fire/ UPDATE Iohannis: We need to quickly draw conclusions, put forth solutions

'Matei Bals' fire/ UPDATE Iohannis: We need to quickly draw conclusions, put forth solutions. President Klaus Iohannis offered condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that broke out Friday morning at the 'Matei Bals' Epidemiological Institute in Bucharest; speaking at noon at the fire-hit health facility, Iohannis stressed that fast conclusions and remedial solutions need to be found in this case. "A very sad day today, with the tragedy that happened here this morning. What I can say is that I am very sorry. I send my condolences to the grieving families, and to those who were here, in these rooms, I wish a speedy recovery; they were taken to other hospitals where they will receive adequate treatment," said the head of the state at the 'Matei Bals' Institute. Iohannis pointed out that the response to the fire was a very complicated action. "I've been in constant discussion, ever since the response forces were alerted, with those who led the intervention, and so far I have received all the data that is certain about the intervention. It was a very complicated action, with many forces involved. The response was extremely quick, in a matter of minutes, the crews intervened, put out the fire, moved the patients to other hospitals, but unfortunately for some it was too late. Let me however congratulate the response crews for their prompt intervention in this terrible fire. It is very clear that we need to rapidly draw some conclusions and put forth solutions," Iohannis said. The President emphasized the need for the overhaul of the health system and said that he expects Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu to present the first ideas in this regard within the shortest time. "The situation somehow repeats. Not long ago we had a tragedy in Piatra Neamt, now tragedy hits here, at 'Matei Bals'. There have been smaller fires in other hospitals, their causes are diverse, they are being investigated and the investigations will undoubtedly reveal what has happened, who is to blame and the culprits will be punished. But in my opinion, the problem goes far deeper. We are dealing here with structural problems in Romanian hospitals and I asked the new Health Minister - in the discussion we had a few weeks ago, and today again - to quickly put forth a reform project for Romania's entire health system, and I expect the first ideas as soon as possible, for this overhaul to start," the head of state said. Iohannis commended the doctors, nurses and the entire medical staff, as heroes. "They made superhuman efforts, they worked to exhaustion, for a year now they have been working under conditions of extreme stress, in very complicated conditions, with too little staff. Let me express on this sad occasion my admiration for all the doctors and the entire medical staff in COVID hospitals, in vaccination centers, and in all of Romania's medical facilities. They deserve nothing but praise and encouragement, but for the system's managers, I say this again: the public health system needs an overhaul, because such things must never repeat again!," President Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

'Matei Bals' Fire/Protest in front of hospital, Colectiv Association's Iancu: I have no hope anything will change Bucharest, Jan 29 /Agerpres/ - Several dozen people are protesting in front of the "Matei Bals" Hospital, on Friday evening, following the fire occurred this morning in this medical institution, a tragedy that resulted in five deaths. Eugen Iancu, president of the GTG 3010 Colectiv (...)



Matei Bals hospital fire / Prosecutor: It appears that there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders Prosecutor Alexandru Anghel with the Bucharest Tribunal said on Friday evening that it is possible there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders, after a fire broke out at the Matei Bals hospital. Anghel and head of the Bucharest Police Homicide Service Marian Mihoci gave first statements on (...)



KeysFin: Romania's Economy Expected To Grow 2.5% To 3.5% In 2021 Experts of KeysFin, one of business information providers in Romania, expect the Romanian economy to grow by 2.5% to 3.5% in 2021.



COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 37,604 people immunised in last 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Friday reported that in the last 24 hours 37,604 people were immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. Of the people vaccinated in (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON108.8M Shareholders of state-run oil transporter CONPET Ploiesti (COTE.RO) will be discussing in their general meeting of March 11 a decision to increase the company’s share capital by RON108.8 million.



Bucharest Police question nurses, assistants over deadly Matei Bals hospital fire Two nurses and two nursing assistants of the Matei Bals hospital who were on duty at the ward where a fire broke out that killed five patients were questioned on Friday at the Bucharest Police headquarters. According to lawyer for the Matei Bals hospital Constantin Durgeru, the two assistants (...)



Deputy PM Barna about 2021 layoffs: Each state-owned company has its own restructuring plans Deputy PM Dan Barna says each state-owned company has its own restructuring plans and that Romania must meet, in 2021, a budget deficit of up to 7.2pct, which could lead to the dismissal of some employees working in the public system. "Each state-owned company has its own restructuring (...)

