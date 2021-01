Conpet Ploiesti Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON108.8M

Conpet Ploiesti Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON108.8M. Shareholders of state-run oil transporter CONPET Ploiesti (COTE.RO) will be discussing in their general meeting of March 11 a decision to increase the company’s share capital by RON108.8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]