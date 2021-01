KeysFin: Romania’s Economy Expected To Grow 2.5% To 3.5% In 2021

KeysFin: Romania’s Economy Expected To Grow 2.5% To 3.5% In 2021. Experts of KeysFin, one of business information providers in Romania, expect the Romanian economy to grow by 2.5% to 3.5% in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]