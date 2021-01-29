Matei Bals hospital fire / Prosecutor: It appears that there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders



Prosecutor Alexandru Anghel with the Bucharest Tribunal said on Friday evening that it is possible there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders, after a fire broke out at the Matei Bals hospital. Anghel and head of the Bucharest Police Homicide Service Marian Mihoci gave first statements on Friday regarding the conduct of the investigation in this case. "It looks like there may have been two explosions of oxygen cylinders after the fire. It looks like there was a fire and then there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders. That is what it looks like. We're going to find out," said the prosecutor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)