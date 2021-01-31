GCS: 1,825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 from over 15,000 tests in 24hrs



A number of 1,825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 15,135 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Sunday, 728,743 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 674,594 were declared cured. Until Sunday, a number of 5,443,737 RT-PCR tests and 118,111 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 12,200 RT-PCR tests were performed: 6,417 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,783 on request, and 2,935 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)