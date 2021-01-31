Matei Bals transferred patient dies

Matei Bals transferred patient dies. A patient from the "Matei Bals" Institute, who had been hospitalised on an upper floor of the pavilion affected by the fire on Friday and who was transferred to an ICU of the same health unit, died on Sunday in the morning, the Health Ministry informed. "This is a 67-year-old patient who had been hospitalised in the V pavilion of the health unit, on a higher floor. The patient was diagnosed with a severe form of SARS Cov-2 infection, but stable, with comorbidities. According to information received by the Health Ministry, immediately after the fire, the patient was transferred to an ICU of the same hospital. The patient decompensated relatively quickly and was intubated. She died this morning. In this situation, the forensic investigation will determine the causes of death," the ministry said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]