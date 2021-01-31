GCS: 1.825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the last 24 following 15.135 tests nationwide



A number of 1,825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 15,135 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Sunday, 728,743 (...)