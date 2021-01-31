GCS: Timis County still only county in red scenario in terms of COVID-19 incidence rate

GCS: Timis County still only county in red scenario in terms of COVID-19 incidence rate. Timis remains the only county in the red scenario, the incidence of COVID-19 cases remaining at the same level as in the previous day - 3.2 cases per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. Bucharest stays in the yellow zone in terms of the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus cumulated at 14 days, after having registered 1.97 cases per thousand inhabitants on Sunday, slightly lower than on the previous day, when there were 2.01. Another 10 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3) and 30 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Vrancea - 0.49, Buzau - 0.49, Olt - 0.5, Harghita - 0.59. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]