 
Romaniapress.com

January 31, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 19,019 people take vaccines in 24 hours
Jan 31, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 19,019 people take vaccines in 24 hours.

The National Committee for the Coordination of COVID Vaccination informs that in the last 24 hours, 19,019 people have been immunized, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. Of those vaccinated on the last day, 14,127 received one dose and 4,892 two doses. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, 585,218 people have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 479,021 with one dose and 106,197 with two doses. In the last 24 hours, 77 common and minor reactions were recorded in those vaccinated, of which nine were local and 68 general reactions. As of December 27, 2020, 1,814 common and minor reactions were registered at the level of vaccination centers, out of which: 456 local reactions with pain at the injection site; 1,358 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, urticaria allergies). Nine side effects are being investigated. The opening hours of vaccination centers end at 20:00, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 17:00 and 20:00 will be reflected in next day's report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Acquisition of 1,358 new ambulances with European funds, 1,122 vehicles already delivered Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed today seven additional contracts worth a combined of approximately 559 million lei for the purchase of 1,358 medical vehicles under the Regional Operational Program (ROP) 2014 - 2020. "The projects, worth a (...)

This January's motor vehicle registrations at 7,600-plus Romania's motor vehicle registrations this January stood at 7,625, by 46.8 percent higher YoY, informs the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), citing data provided by the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Department. Of the total number of vehicles, 6,004 were (...)

Sanitas' Barascu: If Government doesn't cancel wage freeze, we will at some point invade Victoria Square The Sanitas Federation will hold demonstrations in Victoria Square with a much higher number of participants than the 100 persons currently permitted by law, if the Government publishes a budget in which the salaries of the public workers for the current year remain frozen, the president of the (...)

Ludovic Orban to seek a new term as PNL Chairman National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he will seek a new term as head of the party. “Since there has been a lot of speculation, I informed my colleagues that I have this intention and that I will take the necessary official steps as soon... The post (...)

What will the Competition Council do in 2021? By: Cătălin Suliman (partner), Georgeta Gavriloiu (counsel) Filip & Company In 2021, we will most likely witness an acceleration of the completion of older investigations and the initiation of new ones. We also anticipate certain changes and developments in relation to the methods of (...)

New Vehicle Registrations in Romania Down 46.8% in January New vehicle registrations in Romania, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, stood at 7,625 units in January, down 46.8% compared with January 2020, the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) said (...)

Dunwell has secured a new warehouse for Boutique Mall within CTPark Bucharest North Dunwell, the only exclusive real estate broker in Romania has secured the relocation of Boutique Mall in a new warehouse of 3.700 sqm within CTPark Bucharest North Boutique Mall, one of the largest online retailers of casual and luxury footwear and clothing in our country, relocates its (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |