COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 19,019 people take vaccines in 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 19,019 people take vaccines in 24 hours. The National Committee for the Coordination of COVID Vaccination informs that in the last 24 hours, 19,019 people have been immunized, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. Of those vaccinated on the last day, 14,127 received one dose and 4,892 two doses. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, 585,218 people have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 479,021 with one dose and 106,197 with two doses. In the last 24 hours, 77 common and minor reactions were recorded in those vaccinated, of which nine were local and 68 general reactions. As of December 27, 2020, 1,814 common and minor reactions were registered at the level of vaccination centers, out of which: 456 local reactions with pain at the injection site; 1,358 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, urticaria allergies). Nine side effects are being investigated. The opening hours of vaccination centers end at 20:00, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 17:00 and 20:00 will be reflected in next day's report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]