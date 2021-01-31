 
Colectiv Association head announces protest in front of Interior Ministry
Colectiv Association head announces protest in front of Interior Ministry.

The president of the Colectiv GTG 3010 Association, Eugen Iancu, announces that he will protest, on Sunday evening, in front of the headquarters of the Interior Ministry (MAI), adding that Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu will have to be "questioned" regarding the situation in the Health system only some months after taking over the mandate. "There are people who are protesting against health crimes. I have been and will go again, but not driven by political interests, it seems absurd to me to demand the resignation of Vlad Voiculescu now. Minister Voiculescu must be questioned later. Now we must go to Arafat, who is in charge of of everything, but does nothing but count the dead. We must go to the General Prosecutor's Office, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), the Justice Ministry, where the files with criminal complaints lay unattended. These tragedies wouldn't happen at such high frequency if the judiciary were truly independent and just. Tonight I will be at the Ministry of Interior," Eugen Iancu wrote on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

