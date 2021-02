Romania buys 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

Romania has contracted around 20 million doses of the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine, and about 2.5 million doses should arrive by the end of March, Andrei Baciu, secretary of state in the Ministry of Health, announced on Friday, January 29. "So far, there are two companies that have approved a (...)