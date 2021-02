Hidroelectrica plans EUR 35 mln refurbishment of 115MW power plant

Hidroelectrica plans EUR 35 mln refurbishment of 115MW power plant. Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania and the most valuable local state-owned company, convenes the two shareholders - the Ministry of Energy (80%) and Fondul Proprietatea (20%) to approve investments of RON 170 mln (EUR 35 mln) at the hydropower plant HPP Bradisor, Bursa (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]