Belgian developer WDP to invest another EUR 117 mln in Romanian warehouses

Belgian developer WDP to invest another EUR 117 mln in Romanian warehouses. The real estate developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP), controlled by Belgian investors, will invest another EUR 116 million in Romania until the end of 2023. The group plans to build new logistics spaces totaling 187,838 sqm. In July 2020, the real estate developer borrowed EUR 150 mln from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]