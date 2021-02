RO smart infrastructure integrator Datacor expands to Germany

RO smart infrastructure integrator Datacor expands to Germany. Romanian company Datacor, an integrator of smart infrastructure solutions controlled by brothers Bogdan and Cristian Bilegan, plans to launch its products internationally, the first country targeted being Germany. Datacor ended the year 2020 with revenues of RON 45 million (EUR 9.2 mln), a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]