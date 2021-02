Shares of RO cybersecurity firm Safetech soar sixfold upon listing

Shares of Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rose 500% on the first trading day on January 29, compared to the price in the private placement last October, putting the company's market capitalization at RON 75 million (EUR 15.4 mln). Last fall, the two founders of the firm sold 20% of (...)