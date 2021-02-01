ING: Romania can reach 7.0%-of-GDP public deficit “but not with no policy change”

ING: Romania can reach 7.0%-of-GDP public deficit “but not with no policy change”. Romania can achieve a deficit in the vicinity of 7.0% in 2021 but not under a no policy change, ING Bank’s latest comment the budget execution reads. The Government will need to come up with some (long-expected) fiscal measures to trigger a consolidation cycle, the bank’s analysts argue. “If (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]