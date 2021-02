Updated version of timber tracking system SUMAL launched in Romania

Updated version of timber tracking system SUMAL launched in Romania. The updated version of Romania’s timber tracking system SUMAL was put into use on the night of January 30, the Environment Ministry announced. The authorities say that SUMAL 2.0 will discourage illegal logging and bring multiple benefits to the entire forestry sector. “In addition to significant (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]