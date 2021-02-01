 
Gov't to look into implementation of action plan after Piatra Neamt hospital tragedy
Gov't to look into implementation of action plan after Piatra Neamt hospital tragedy.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that he will check whether the action plan after the fire tragedy at the Piatra Neamt county hospital has been implemented. "I am more interested in seeing what has been done after the tragedy in Piatra Neamt. For example, because there was an investigation, there were several reports, there was also a plan of measures and I want to see if those were implemented. And here we are now. We will have the conclusions soon of what happened at the Matei Bals [hospital] and the tragedy there and we will see from here on if we need to take other measures. (...) We will see if it has been implemented or not. I know that the report has also been provided to the Ministry of Health. There is also a plan of measures that is updated frequently, because it is updated weekly and we will see if those measures have been implemented or not. That's where we are at now," said Citu said before a meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Bureau. He reiterated that an investigation is under way into the Matei Bals hospital fire. "No one is above the law and if we find someone guilty, they will have to answer. (...) The problem is not just about the heating. I also asked for information to see what happened during that period. We know very well that there were problems with the heating supply for that area at the beginning of the year. I don't know if it was remedied or not. (...) We will see how heating was supplied. Once again, there is an ongoing investigation, and I am interested in what happened," said Citu. He specified that there is excellent communication between him and his government colleagues. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

