Central RO: Astra Museum kicks off EUR 2.5 mln project to open center for crafts in Sibiu
Feb 1, 2021
The Astra Museum in Sibiu, in central Romania, has started the work on a center dedicated to learning about local crafts and to promoting and retailing craft items. Under an investment of EUR 2.5 million, a patrimony house in Sibiu’s Piața Mică (Small Square) will be turned into a venue that will (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]