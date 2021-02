Elefant.ro Posts 35% Turnover Growth in 2020, to RON235M, Plans IPO in 2021

Elefant.ro, one of the largest online stores on the local market, operated by Elefant Online, had a turnover of RON235 million (EUR48.2 million) in 2020, up 35% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]