Colliers Manages Over Half A Million Sqm Of Office, Industrial Space Via Its Property Management Department
Feb 1, 2021
Colliers Manages Over Half A Million Sqm Of Office, Industrial Space Via Its Property Management Department.
The property management division of real estate consulting firm Colliers International manages a total portfolio of over half a million square meters of office and industrial space, of which 345,000 sqm in capital Bucharest, per data from Colliers (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]