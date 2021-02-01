GCS: 1,313 new cases of COVID-19; almost 9,000 tests performed in past 24 hours

GCS: 1,313 new cases of COVID-19; almost 9,000 tests performed in past 24 hours. A number of 1,313 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, after about 9,000 tests carried out nationwide, of which 5,801 RT-PCR tests and 3,194 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Monday, 730,056 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 675,767 were declared cured. At the national level, to date, 5,449,538 RT-PCR tests and 121,305 rapid antigen tests have been performed. In the past 24 hours, 5,801 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,033 based on case definition and medical protocol and 1,768 on request) and 3,194 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]