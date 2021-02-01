Matei Bals hospital fire : Scene investigation, police hearings continue. Another patient in the pavilion affected by “Matei Bals” fire has died

A joint team of prosecutors, criminal police officers and explosive specialists from INSEMEX Petrosani is continuing today a scene investigation into a deadly fire that broke out at a ward of the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest where COVID-19 -patients were treated.