Seventh tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrives in Romania. PM Citu: We cannot afford to waste even one dose of anti-COVID vaccine



Seventh tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrives in Romania. PM Citu: We cannot afford to waste even one dose of anti-COVID vaccine.

The seventh vaccine tranche from Pfizer BioNTech, which consists of 163,800 doses, will arrive on Monday in Romania, by air, at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) announced on Sunday. (...)