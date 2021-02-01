Romanian IT&C integrator Datacor has increased its revenues in 2020 and estimates a 15% increase in turnover in 2021



Datacor recorded revenues of 45 million lei (9.2 million euros) in 2020, a slight increase compared to 2019, which was a year with historical performances for the company. In 2019, the IT&C integrator obtained a turnover of 8.8 million euros and a profit of 3 million euros. The company (...)