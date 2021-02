Romania Listed In 2021 Brand Finance Global 500 Ranking With Lenders Banca Transilvania, BRD

Romania Listed In 2021 Brand Finance Global 500 Ranking With Lenders Banca Transilvania, BRD. Romania is present in 2021 edition of the global ranking of 500 most valuable banking brands, compiled by Brand Finance, with two financial institutions, namely, Banca Transilvania, which climbed to the 302nd spot, and BRD, which dropped to the 470th (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]