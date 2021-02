Romania's unemployment rate falls below 5% in December

Romania's unemployment rate falls below 5% in December. Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in December 2020, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous month, when it stood at 5.1%, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) quoted by Economica.net. The number of jobless people (aged 15-74) estimated for