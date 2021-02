Romanian lender Banca Transilvania sees 19% increase in its brand value

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania sees 19% increase in its brand value. Romania’s biggest lender – Banca Transilvania (TLV) – recorded a 19% increase in its brand value in the last year, to USD 441 million. The Cluj-Napoca-based group thus went up to 302 in the Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking for 2021, from 339 last year. Only one other Romanian bank is present in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]