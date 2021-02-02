 
Romaniapress.com

February 2, 2021

EconMin Nasui: Gov't special pension spending has increased in Romania by 60% in last five years
Feb 2, 2021

EconMin Nasui: Gov't special pension spending has increased in Romania by 60% in last five years.

Government spending on all special pensions in Romania increased by 60% between 2016 and 2020, as low-wage labour taxation is the highest in the entire European Union (EU), Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "How come there is always money for some? Repealing all special pensions must be a priority for any party that wants the best for Romania. Between 2016 and 2020, spending on all pensions awarded under special laws increased by 60%. Quite a sizeable percentage! Pensions reach exorbitant levels, enviable even for the citizens of the richest countries in the world: 78,000 lei per month, or 16,000 euros per month (...) At the same time, labour taxation on low wages in Romania is the highest in the whole of the European Union, and it is no coincidence that we also have the highest working poverty rate, that is those who, although they have a job and work, are still poor. All that is not inevitable. We can find money to reduce labour taxation on the lowest wages and lift millions of Romanians out of poverty. We ran on this central idea in the election, and it is found in the government agenda voted in Parliament," wrote Nasui. He mentions that he has no problem with those large pensions that people who have saved money during their lives receive, but he cannot agree with the special pension coming "from the money that the government takes from us, that is from our tax money." "I have no problem with large pensions. If someone reaches that amount because he has saved money all his life, invested in pension funds that have given him returns and after an age he decides to live on that money. Congratulations to him. It would be a success story that we should praise, but this is not a success story. The pension in question comes from the money that the government takes from us, that is, from our tax money. The only story to be told there is that of some privileges granted by the government to the most politically influential people," says Nasui. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

US chargà© d'affaires a.i. to visit 'Gen. Emanoil Ionescu' Air Base in Campia Turzii on Thursday US chargÃ© d'affaires ad interim in Bucharest, David Muniz, and commander of Aviano's 31st Fighter Wing Squadron, Brigadier General Jason E. Bailey, will visit on Thursday the 71st "General Emanoil Ionescu" Air Base in Campia Turzii - Cluj County, the Ministry of National Defense (...)

NATO certification ceremony for Spanish Air Force takes place in Constanta The air base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Constanta County, on Tuesday hosted the certification ceremony of the Spanish Force detachment set to participate as a NATO structure in the Enhanced Air Policing missions in this area of Europe. The Spanish detachment, made of 130 troops, pilots and (...)

Foreign Affairs Ministry on Romanians stranded in Cancun airport: It's mandatory that decisions aren't arbitrary The Romanian authorities do not dispute the sovereign right of the United Mexican States regarding the decision to grant the right of entry into their territory, but it is mandatory that these decisions are not arbitrary, but taken on the basis of individual assessments, on a case-by-case basis (...)

Romanian pupils will return to schools starting with the second semester. President Iohannis: Prepare the children for school! President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that in-person learning will resume on February 8 for most children. â€œWe unanimously decided the following: starting Monday, when the second semester begins, most children shall go to school physically. However, we must also observe the specifics of (...)

Conpet Ploiesti Plans to Distribute 85% of Profit as Dividends in 2020-2022 Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday published its dividend policy in view of shareholders' approval on January 28 and seeks to distribute 85% of its net profit as dividends for the period 2020-2022.

President Iohannis announces resumption of in-person learning on Feb 8 President Klaus Iohannis announced today that in-person learning will resume on February 8 for most children. "We unanimously decided the following: starting Monday, most children shall go to school physically," the President said at the Cotroceni Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: (...)

Head of national vaccination program : 578 anti-COVID vaccination centers active at national level. Romania is 4th in EU by coverage rate The president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday specified that 578 centers for vaccinating against COVID exist currently at the national level, 269 for stage I, 212 for stage II and other 97 centers managed by the Ministry of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |