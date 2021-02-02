Press Release: IBS through Marius RÃ®mboaca Law Firm assisted the sale of Gemini Solutions to ThoughtWorks

Press Release: IBS through Marius RÃ®mboaca Law Firm assisted the sale of Gemini Solutions to ThoughtWorks. IBS through Marius RÃ®mboaca Law Firm assisted Gemini Solutions, a software development and consulting company founded in Silicon Valley with a development center in Romania, in the acquisition process by ThoughtWorks, a global software company headquartered in the United States. The assistance (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]