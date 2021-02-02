Romanian director of Golden Bear winning-film, member of 2021 Berlinale international jury

Adina Pintilie, the director of the Golden Bear winning-film Touch Me Not (2018), will be part of the international jury that will decide on the prizes in the competition at the 71st Berlinale. This year, the jury is made up of six directors of Golden Bear winning films.