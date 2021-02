Home Delivery Market to Overshoot EUR1B Mark In 2021

Home Delivery Market to Overshoot EUR1B Mark In 2021. The delivery market in Romania will continue its upward trend and overshoot the EUR1 billion mark in 2021 after having gone up four or five times in value last year. The growth speed will be slower, only 40% to 50% this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]