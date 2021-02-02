First Moderna vaccine doses to be distributed in Romania on Wednesday

First Moderna vaccine doses to be distributed in Romania on Wednesday. As many as 26,210 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine will be distributed in Romania on Wednesday to the regional centres nationwide for the immunisation with the first dose of persons appointed for vaccination via the appointment scheduling platform, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). According to CNCAV, the vaccine doses will be flown on an aircraft of the Interior Ministry or driven in vehicles of the Ministry of National Defence. "The vaccines are shipped under the best safety conditions by respecting the cold chain requirement, at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius," CNCAV points out. From the Bucharest National Distribution Centre, the doses will be distributed as follows: * Brasov Regional Distribution Centre: 3,960 doses; * Cluj Regional Distribution Centre: 3,680 doses; * Constanta Regional Distribution Centre: 3,350 doses; * Craiova Regional Distribution Centre: 3,620 doses; * Iasi Regional Distribution Centre: 4,090 doses; * Timisoara Regional Distribution Centre: 1,730 doses. As many as 9,790 doses will remain at the Bucharest National Distribution Centre. "At the vaccination centres, both doses received by Romania in the current batch and in the previous batch will be used, based on the requests submitted to the national storage centre and regional storage centres through the county and Bucharest public health directorates. In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to a delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that Romania regularly receives the vaccine batches necessary to immunise its population. As more batches arrive to Romania, the appointment scheduling application is updated to allow for a continuation in the scheduling process for the current categories of the population," CNCAV shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]