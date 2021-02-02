 
February 2, 2021

Another two patients hospitalized at "Matei Bals" Institute in fire- affected ward die
Feb 2, 2021

Another two patients hospitalized at “Matei Bals” Institute in fire- affected ward die.

Another patient who was hospitalized at the “Matei Bals” Institute in the ward affected by Friday’s fire died, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning. “The Health Ministry was informed, this morning, about a death among the patients who were in Ward V of the ‘Matei Bals’ National Institute (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

US chargà d'affaires a.i. to visit 'Gen. Emanoil Ionescu' Air Base in Campia Turzii on Thursday US chargé d'affaires ad interim in Bucharest, David Muniz, and commander of Aviano's 31st Fighter Wing Squadron, Brigadier General Jason E. Bailey, will visit on Thursday the 71st "General Emanoil Ionescu" Air Base in Campia Turzii - Cluj County, the Ministry of National Defense (...)

NATO certification ceremony for Spanish Air Force takes place in Constanta The air base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Constanta County, on Tuesday hosted the certification ceremony of the Spanish Force detachment set to participate as a NATO structure in the Enhanced Air Policing missions in this area of Europe. The Spanish detachment, made of 130 troops, pilots and (...)

Foreign Affairs Ministry on Romanians stranded in Cancun airport: It's mandatory that decisions aren't arbitrary The Romanian authorities do not dispute the sovereign right of the United Mexican States regarding the decision to grant the right of entry into their territory, but it is mandatory that these decisions are not arbitrary, but taken on the basis of individual assessments, on a case-by-case basis (...)

Romanian pupils will return to schools starting with the second semester. President Iohannis: Prepare the children for school! President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that in-person learning will resume on February 8 for most children. “We unanimously decided the following: starting Monday, when the second semester begins, most children shall go to school physically. However, we must also observe the specifics of (...)

Conpet Ploiesti Plans to Distribute 85% of Profit as Dividends in 2020-2022 Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday published its dividend policy in view of shareholders' approval on January 28 and seeks to distribute 85% of its net profit as dividends for the period 2020-2022.

President Iohannis announces resumption of in-person learning on Feb 8 President Klaus Iohannis announced today that in-person learning will resume on February 8 for most children. "We unanimously decided the following: starting Monday, most children shall go to school physically," the President said at the Cotroceni Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: (...)

Head of national vaccination program : 578 anti-COVID vaccination centers active at national level. Romania is 4th in EU by coverage rate The president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday specified that 578 centers for vaccinating against COVID exist currently at the national level, 269 for stage I, 212 for stage II and other 97 centers managed by the Ministry of (...)

 


