Another two patients hospitalized at “Matei Bals” Institute in fire- affected ward die

Another two patients hospitalized at “Matei Bals” Institute in fire- affected ward die. Another patient who was hospitalized at the “Matei Bals” Institute in the ward affected by Friday’s fire died, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning. “The Health Ministry was informed, this morning, about a death among the patients who were in Ward V of the ‘Matei Bals’ National Institute (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]