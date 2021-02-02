Coface Study on Dairy and Cheese Manufacturing Sector: Positive evolution of revenues in 2019, with a 5% increase compared to previous year



The production of consumption milk increased by 8% in 2019 in comparison to 2018 Strengths: More than half of the companies (61%) recorded an increase in net income Profitability sector increase from 4.3% in 2018 to 5.4% in 2019 46% of companies in this sector made investments in 2019 ... The (...)