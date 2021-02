Herbalife Nutrition’s Innovation and Manufacturing Facilities Earn Prominent Health and Safety Certification

Herbalife Nutrition’s Innovation and Manufacturing Facilities Earn Prominent Health and Safety Certification. Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, has recently announced that its innovation and manufacturing facilities in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Lake Forest, California have earned the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Standard from NSF-ISR, a recognition (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]