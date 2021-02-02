George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest resumes indoor concerts with audience

The George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest will deliver its first indoor concert of the year with an audience on Thursday, February 4. The program includes works by FranÃ§ois Boieldieu and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tiberiu Soare will conduct the orchestra, performing alongside soloist Maria (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]