Romanian Govt. purchases more than 1,300 ambulances

Romanian Govt. purchases more than 1,300 ambulances. The Development, Public Works, and Administration Ministry (MDLPA) will spend RON 559 million (EUR 114.7 million) to purchase 1,358 ambulances. So far, 1,122 ambulances were received, out of which 120 vehicles for the transport of multiple victims, 375 ambulances with advanced features, 505 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]