Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,676; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 30,000
Feb 2, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,676; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 30,000.

As many as 2,676 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 30,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,287 are RT-PCR tests and 7,180 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 732,732 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 678,473 people were declared cured. To date, 5,472,825 RT-PCR tests and 128,485 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 23,287 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,755 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,532 on request) and 7,180 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu ; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

