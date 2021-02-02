Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu, in doubles' quarterfinals at Gippsland Trophy (WTA)

Romanian-French pair Mihaela Buzarnescu / Alize Cornet qualified on Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the Gippsland Trophy (WTA 500) tennis tournament in Melbourne, with total prizes of 565,530 dollars, by defeating Hayley Carter (USA) / Luisa Stefani (Brazil) 6-3, 6-1. Buzarnescu and Cornet won in only 55 minutes versus the 6th seeds. Buzarnescu and her partner secured a check for 4,310 dollars and 100 WTA points in doubles. In the quarterfinals, Buzarnescu and Cornet will face the winners of the match between the Romanian-Australian pair Simona Halep / Daria Gavrilova and the pair Gabriela Dabrowski / Bethanie Mattek Sands. Also on Tuesday, the pair Monica Niculescu / Patricia Tig won 6-3, 6-3 versus the 4th seeds, Andreja Klepac (Slovenia) / Elise Mertens (Belgium), qualifying for the quarterfinals, while Simona Halep and Daria Gavrilova beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) / Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)