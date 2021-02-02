GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.676, over 30.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.676, over 30.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,676 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 30,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,287 are RT-PCR tests and 7,180 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]