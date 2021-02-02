Western RO: Royal domain in SÄƒvÃ¢rÅŸin to open for the public this spring

The royal domain in Săvârşin, in Arad county, will open for the public starting May 1, the Romanian royal family announced. The domain includes the Săvârşin castle, surrounded by a large park. After being confiscated in 1948, it was returned to the royal family, alongside other properties, in 2001.