Western RO: Royal domain in Săvârşin to open for the public this spring

Western RO: Royal domain in Săvârşin to open for the public this spring. The royal domain in Săvârşin, in Arad county, will open for the public starting May 1, the Romanian royal family announced. The domain includes the Săvârşin castle, surrounded by a large park. After being confiscated in 1948, it was returned to the royal family, alongside other properties, in 2001.