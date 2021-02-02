 
February 2, 2021

578 anti-COVID vaccination centers active at national level
Feb 2, 2021

578 anti-COVID vaccination centers active at national level.

The chairman of the National Committee of Coordinating activities regarding vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, specified that 578 centers for vaccinating against COVID exist currently at the national level, 269 for stage I, 212 for stage II and other 97 centers managed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) and the Ministry of National Defence (MAPN). "The number of active vaccination centers, at this time, at a national level parks at 578, of which for stage I, continually boosting, 269 centers, which will be closing in the following period, after the booster shot stage will become conclusive. We also requested, until Friday, from the Public Health Directorates, to be communicated through centralization the moment in which the booster will end for each center and the date these centers will be closed at," Valeriu Gheorghita declared on Tuesday, at the Victoria governmental Palace. The head of the committee also specified that for the stage II of the vaccination campaign there will be 212 centers with 337 flows, "insuring a vaccination capacity of approximately 20,220 people". "To these we add 97 centers from the MAI and MApN network, representing in fact, 37 centers from the MAI network and 60 from the MApN network, of which 14 are the ones from the first stage, military hospitals and military-medical institutions," Gheorghita declared.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) Â 

