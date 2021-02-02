Romanian pupils will return to schools starting with the second semester. President Iohannis: Prepare the children for school!



President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that in-person learning will resume on February 8 for most children. â€œWe unanimously decided the following: starting Monday, when the second semester begins, most children shall go to school physically. However, we must also observe the specifics of (...)