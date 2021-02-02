Head of national vaccination program : 578 anti-COVID vaccination centers active at national level. Romania is 4th in EU by coverage rate

Head of national vaccination program : 578 anti-COVID vaccination centers active at national level. Romania is 4th in EU by coverage rate. The president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday specified that 578 centers for vaccinating against COVID exist currently at the national level, 269 for stage I, 212 for stage II and other 97 centers managed by the Ministry of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]