Conpet Ploiesti Plans to Distribute 85% of Profit as Dividends in 2020-2022

Conpet Ploiesti Plans to Distribute 85% of Profit as Dividends in 2020-2022. Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday published its dividend policy in view of shareholders' approval on January 28 and seeks to distribute 85% of its net profit as dividends for the period 2020-2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]