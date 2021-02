Transporter IAH Acquires Vio Transgrup

Cargo transporter International Alexander Holding (IAH), founded in 2003 by Simion Apreutese and based in Arad, received antitrust clearance Tuesday to acquire Vio Transgrup based in Dambovita county from businessman Viorel Angelescu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]