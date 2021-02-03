Canadian real estate broker Avison Young adds Colliers Head of Industrial to its team in RO

Canadian real estate broker Avison Young adds Colliers Head of Industrial to its team in RO. Canadian real estate broker Avison Young, present on the Romanian market since 2017, has recruited Laurentiu Duica, current Partner & Head of Industrial Agency within Colliers International Romania, who will join the team in March. Duica will contribute to consolidating the company’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]