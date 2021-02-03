CBRE: RO remains on real estate investors’ radar despite lower investments in 2020

CBRE: RO remains on real estate investors’ radar despite lower investments in 2020. Romania's commercial real estate investment volume totaled EUR 588.5 million in 2020, half of the value achieved in the record year 2019, but similar to that of 2015 - a year when the market resumed growth, according to the CBRE Romania Real Estate Market Outlook. However, Romania remains on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]