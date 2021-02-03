RO energy and construction group E-INFRA aims for 40% turnover increase this year

RO energy and construction group E-INFRA aims for 40% turnover increase this year. E-INFRA, a Romanian group of companies with operations in energy and telecom infrastructure, energy and civil construction, telecom and smart city, reached a turnover of EUR 123 million in 2020, up by 20% compared to 2019. The group also had an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 17 mln and a net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]